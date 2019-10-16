16 Oct 2019

WFP Syria: North-Eastern Syria Emergency Situation Report #2, 16 October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 16 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (365.64 KB)

In Numbers

  • 160,000 people displaced since 09 October.

  • 108,300 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 09 October.

  • 580,000 people targeted under WFP’s scaled-up general food assistance programme in October.

Highlights

• At least 160,000 people have been displaced from northern Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates as a result of ongoing military operations. The first refugee arrivals to Iraq were registered on 14 October.

• WFP has so far reached 108,300 people with emergency food assistance since 09 October and is scaling up its regular general food assistance programme, targeting 580,000 people across Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates in October.

Situation Update

• Airstrikes and ground clashes continue across AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates one week after the start of military operations in north-eastern Syria on 09 October. At least 160,000 people have been displaced so far, according to OCHA. However, this number is expected to increase in the days ahead as thousands of people are still reported to be on the move.

• The M4 highway, a strategic main supply road connecting Aleppo and eastern Syria remains closed, and WFP and its transporters are using alternate supply routes to reach the affected areas.

• Population movement across the border from Syria to Iraq has been confirmed, and as of 15 October, close to 300 refugees have reportedly crossed the border.
On arrival to camps in northern Iraq, initial hot meals will be provided by local charities, after which WFP will take over the provision of food assistance. The Syria Food Security Sector continues to coordinate with the Iraq Food Security Cluster to identify the number and needs of people crossing into Iraq, and coordination between WFP Syria and WFP Iraq is ongoing.

