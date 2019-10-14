14 Oct 2019

WFP Syria: North-Eastern Syria Emergency Situation Report #1, 14 October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 14 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (287.87 KB)

In Numbers

150,000+ population movements reported since 09 October.

70,500 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 09 October.

490,000 people assisted by WFP across AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates on average each month.

Highlights

• At least 150,000 population movements have been reported from northern Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates following the start of Turkish military operations across northeastern Syria on 09 October.

• In response, WFP is assisting the affected population and has so far reached some 70,500 people since 09 October with emergency food assistance, including IDPs, host communities, and the food insecure population in the affected areas.

**Situation Update • Following the announcement of the start of Turkish military operation “Peace Spring” in north-eastern Syria on 09 October, a large-scale military operation, including airstrikes, heavy artillery shelling and ground clashes has commenced across several areas of AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

• As of 14 October, military operations continue, primarily centred on the towns of Ras al-Ayn (AlHasakeh governorate) and Tell Abyad (Ar-Raqqa governorate). As a result of the offensive, the M4 highway, a strategic main supply road which connects Aleppo and eastern Syria has been closed. WFP and its transporters are exploring alternate supply routes.

• An estimated 150,000-160,000 population movements have been reported since the Turkish military operation began on 09 October, according to OCHA.
However, this figure is expected to increase significantly in the coming days as more information comes in. Population movement remains difficult to accurately track, as the situation remains fluid and fast-moving. Most IDPs are currently hosted in host

Highlights

• At least 150,000 population movements have been reported from northern Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates following the start of Turkish military operations across northeastern Syria on 09 October.

• In response, WFP is assisting the affected population and has so far reached some 70,500 people since 09 October with emergency food assistance, including IDPs, host communities, and the food insecure population in the affected areas. communities, with the most vulnerable hosted in collective shelters established in Ar-Raqqa city, AlHasakeh city, and Tell Tamer town (western AlHasakeh governorate).

• The security situation in Qamishli, where WFP has its Field Office, remains relatively calm, but unpredictable.
Artillery shelling have hit several areas of the city over the past days, and on 12 October, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated just 1.5 kilometres from the Qamishli UN Hub.

• Artillery shelling on 13 October reportedly hit several areas close to the Ein Issa IDP camp (Ar-Raqqa governorate), where WFP has been providing food assistance, forcing the camp management to leave.
The situation inside the camp remains unclear as of 14 October, and WFP has been unable to provide assistance to the camp since 12 October.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.