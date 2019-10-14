WFP Syria: North-Eastern Syria Emergency Situation Report #1, 14 October 2019

In Numbers

150,000+ population movements reported since 09 October.

70,500 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 09 October.

490,000 people assisted by WFP across AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates on average each month.

Highlights

• At least 150,000 population movements have been reported from northern Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates following the start of Turkish military operations across northeastern Syria on 09 October.

• In response, WFP is assisting the affected population and has so far reached some 70,500 people since 09 October with emergency food assistance, including IDPs, host communities, and the food insecure population in the affected areas.

**Situation Update • Following the announcement of the start of Turkish military operation “Peace Spring” in north-eastern Syria on 09 October, a large-scale military operation, including airstrikes, heavy artillery shelling and ground clashes has commenced across several areas of AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

• As of 14 October, military operations continue, primarily centred on the towns of Ras al-Ayn (AlHasakeh governorate) and Tell Abyad (Ar-Raqqa governorate). As a result of the offensive, the M4 highway, a strategic main supply road which connects Aleppo and eastern Syria has been closed. WFP and its transporters are exploring alternate supply routes.

• An estimated 150,000-160,000 population movements have been reported since the Turkish military operation began on 09 October, according to OCHA.

However, this figure is expected to increase significantly in the coming days as more information comes in. Population movement remains difficult to accurately track, as the situation remains fluid and fast-moving. Most IDPs are currently hosted in host

Highlights

• At least 150,000 population movements have been reported from northern Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates following the start of Turkish military operations across northeastern Syria on 09 October.

• In response, WFP is assisting the affected population and has so far reached some 70,500 people since 09 October with emergency food assistance, including IDPs, host communities, and the food insecure population in the affected areas. communities, with the most vulnerable hosted in collective shelters established in Ar-Raqqa city, AlHasakeh city, and Tell Tamer town (western AlHasakeh governorate).

• The security situation in Qamishli, where WFP has its Field Office, remains relatively calm, but unpredictable.

Artillery shelling have hit several areas of the city over the past days, and on 12 October, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated just 1.5 kilometres from the Qamishli UN Hub.

• Artillery shelling on 13 October reportedly hit several areas close to the Ein Issa IDP camp (Ar-Raqqa governorate), where WFP has been providing food assistance, forcing the camp management to leave.

The situation inside the camp remains unclear as of 14 October, and WFP has been unable to provide assistance to the camp since 12 October.