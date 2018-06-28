WFP Syria Crisis Regional Response Situation Report, May 2018
Highlights
In May, WFP reached an estimated 2.9 million refugees across Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey through various food and cash assistance programmes under the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) in Lebanon and Transitional Interim CSPs in the four countries.
To continue critical humanitarian assistance to millions of refugees and host communities in the region, WFP requires an additional USD 232 million from July to December 2018.
Assistant Executive Director (AED) Valerie Guarnieri and Nicolas Oberlin (Deputy Regional Director), visited Turkey (27-29 May) and conducted field visits to ESSN assisted households, a partner bank branch and Altındağ Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation and met with the EU Delegation.
Situation Update
- As of May 2018, there are over 5.6 million refugees from Syria in the neighbouring countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey (UNHCR, May 2018).
Lebanon
- As part of the Emergency Preparedness Response Plan (EPRP), four contracts have been secured with private companies for emergency port operations, inland transportation and storage of food and non-food commodities.
Turkey
- The Turkish President informed that 200,000 Syrians have returned to Turkish-controlled areas in North Syria. The Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) confirmed to WFP that the opening of the Syrian border during the Ramadan period (May-July) has been extended for the remainder of 2018.