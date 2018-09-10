WFP Syria Crisis Regional Response Situation Report, July 2018

In July, WFP reached an estimated 3.0 million refugees – out of a total of 5.6 million registered Syrian refugees – and host community members across Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey through various food and cash-based assistance programmes under the Country Strategic Plan (CSPs) in Egypt and Lebanon and Transitional Interim CSPs in the three countries.

Self-organized refugee returns registered by UNHCR in 2018 totalled only 15,714, indicating a slowing in the last five months – compared with 51,000 returns in 2017. The UN maintains that it does not promote refugee returns to Syria until conditions for voluntary, safe and dignified returns are in place.