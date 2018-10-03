WFP Syria Crisis Regional Response Situation Report, August 2018
In Numbers
5.6 million refugees from Syria
3.0 million Syrian refugees assisted in July
USD 4.0 billion injected into local economies of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey through cash-based transfers, local food procurement and other expenditure since 2012.
Highlights
In August, WFP reached an estimated 3.0 million refugees – out of a total of 5.6 million registered Syrian refugees – and host community members across Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey through various food and cash-based assistance programmes under the Country Strategic Plan (CSPs) in Egypt and Lebanon and Transitional Interim CSPs in the three countries.
Self-organized refugee returns registered by UNHCR in 2018 totalled 23,416 as of August 2018. The United Nations maintains that it does not promote refugee returns to Syria until conditions for voluntary, safe and dignified returns are in place.
Situation Update
Regional
- As of August 2018, there are around 5.6 million refugees from Syria in the neighbouring countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan,
Lebanon, and Turkey.
Jordan
- The Nasib border crossing between Syria and Jordan remains closed for now. Media reports in August said that the crossing is ready to receive Syrian refugees’ return from Jordan. Nasib has been vital for the transport of goods from Lebanon and Syria to Jordan and the Gulf states until it was closed off in 2015, when it fell to Syrian opposition factions. As part of the Dar’a region, it was recaptured by the Syrian Army in July 2018. There are ongoing discussions about the border reopening in the near future.
Lebanon
- The UN Security Council approved the extension of the mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a full-year under Resolution No. 2433 without modification of the mandate or reduction in its duration or the naval force. UNIFIL provides important support to WFP operations in facilitating missions to South Litani River areas.
Turkey
- During August, the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) started the closure of five tented camps. Residents of all five camps were offered to either relocation to other existing camps or moving to the host community. UNHCR is providing a one-time payment to those who resettle in host communities while they apply for assistance such as the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme. By the end of August, 23,000 residents had opted to move to host communities and the remaining 6,500 relocated to other camps. Rapid enrolment of the most vulnerable into the existing social assistance scheme, including ESSN, is a priority for all stakeholders.