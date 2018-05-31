WFP Syria Crisis Regional Response Situation Report, April 2018

Highlights

- In April, WFP reached an estimated 3.2 million refugees across Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey through various food and cash assistance programmes under the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) in Lebanon and Transitional Interim CSPs in the four countries.

- To continue critical humanitarian assistance to millions of refugees and host communities in the region, WFP requires an additional USD 310 million from June to December 2018.

- On 24-25 April, WFP attended the Brussels II Conference on the future of Syria where participants pledged, for both Syria and the region, USD 4.4 billion for 2018, as well as multi-year pledges of USD 3.4 billion for 2019-2020.

Situation Update

- As of April 2018, there are over 5.6 million refugees from Syria in the neighbouring countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey (UNHCR, May 2018).

Lebanon

- A total of 472 Syrians refugees spontaneously returned from Shebaa, Kafarshuba and Al-Habariya to their hometowns in Syria via the Al Msnaa-border. The Government announced that the return was optional. The humanitarian community did not support the return and any other return movements at this stage, given the humanitarian and security situation in Syria.

Turkey

- The Turkish President announced early presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on 24 June that will mark the beginning of the executive presidency model. The new presidential system in Turkey allows for two rounds of balloting. The security situation during both rounds will be closely monitored by the government.