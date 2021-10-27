WFP Syria Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

46,980 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.8 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 477.8 m six-month net funding requirement (October 2021 – March 2022, as of 22 September 2021)

5.3 m people assisted in September 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.3 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.26 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 25 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• The fuel supply situation of Syria is worsening, with shortages leading to a significant increase in fuel prices country wide. Fuel shortages are also increasing pressure on public transportation which in turn is hindering beneficiaries in their journeys to collecting food rations. WFP is actively pursuing options to mitigate the risk of shortfalls impacting supply chain operations.

• Food prices rose slightly across Syria in August 2021, according to the latest WFP data, with a four percent increase in prices compared to July. The slight increase is mainly attributed to the ongoing countrywide fuel shortage and the increase in the informal price of diesel between July and August 2021. However, food prices in July remain 107 percent higher than one year ago.

• Meanwhile, food insecurity remained at critical levels in August across the country, according to the latest WFP data. In August 2021, more than 40 percent of households surveyed reported inadequate food consumption. Although the national average rate of inadequate food consumption decreased by two percent compared to July 2021, it was three percent higher compared to August 2020. The drought crisis affecting Syria continues, leading to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in northern and north-eastern Syria. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released an appeal to address the low levels of the Euphrates river water. Contingent on appeal funding,

WFP is planning to respond to immediate food assistance and livelihood support needs by providing four-month protection food rations to some 1.67 million vulnerable farming and food insecure people to ensure that their status does not deteriorate.

• By mid-September, WFP was able to resume its regular activities in Dar’a governorate when a ceasefire came into effect. Overall, WFP reaches approximately 450,000 people a month across Dar’a governorate with general food assistance including to the internally displaced people (IDP) returnees to Dar’a governorate.