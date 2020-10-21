WFP Syria Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

52,266 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.1 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 364.1 m 6-month net funding requirement (October 2020 – March 2021, as of 25 September 2020)

4.9 m people assisted in September 2020 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.9 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Netsactivities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.9 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 30 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• As in previous months, all GFA rations distributed in September included one UNICEF-provided bar of soap. WFP also continued to support UNICEF and UNFPA with the provision of hygiene items through WFPs CBT programmes. Hygiene items are also available to beneficiaries of the Livelihoods and Resilience programme receiving CBT.

• Schools across government-controlled areas of Syria re-opened on 13 September, with 3.7 million children returning to schools. In response, WFP on 20 September resumed its provision of fresh meals to some 30,000 school children across public schools in eastern Aleppo city. The in-school provision of school snacks is set to resume in October targeting 600,000 students across the country.

• Over the month of September, severe fuel shortages were reported across Syria, impacting commercial activities and increasing transportation costs. Wheat flour shortages were also reported, leading to a shortage of bread in bakeries in several areas across the country (particularly affecting southern Syria, especially Dar’a, Rural Damascus and Damascus governorates) in September.