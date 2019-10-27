WFP Syria Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

4.3 million people assisted in September 2019

48,205 mt of food assistance delivered

US$1.7 million cash-based transfers made US$171 million six-month net funding requirement (October 2019 – March 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP delivered general food assistance (GFA) for 4.3 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 25 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• On 16 September, the Syrian army announced the resumption of military operations in north-western Syria after a ceasefire announced on 30 August. As such, shelling and ground clashes between Syrian government forces and their allies and non-state armed groups operating in the area continued to be reported.

• In response to the growing humanitarian needs in north-western Syria, WFP increased the number of people targeted in September from the original 933,000 to close to 1.1 million and, for the second time in recent months, increased the size of the food ration provided (from 1,900 kilocalories to 2,100 kilocalories per person, per day).

• WFP provided ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) to some 67,600 people in September. In addition, WFP reached some 1 million people across north-western Syria with GFA.

• The United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) finalized the delivery of humanitarian assistance to 15,000 residents of the Rukban settlement, including distribution of food baskets, as well as nutritional supplies by WFP to all children in the settlement.

• Under the three-month transitional emergency food assistance programme for newly accessible areas of Dar’a and Quneitra governorates, WFP has, so far, reached some 832,300 people since the beginning of the programme in July. This represents 86 percent of the targeted 962,000 people (810,000 in Dar’a and 152,500 in Quneitra governorate, with an increase of 25,000 people to the original planned caseload of Qunaitera).

• WFP and FAO conducted the sixth independent Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) from 09 June to 04 July 2019, with the final report released in September. The results of the CFSAM show that while harvest have increased significantly since 2018, food security remains a serious challenge due to continued localized hostilities, new and protracted displacements, increased numbers of recent IDP returnees and the sustained erosion of communities' resilience. The full CFSAM report can be found here.