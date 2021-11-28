WFP Syria Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

25,146 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.9 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 479.9 m six-month net funding requirement (November 2021 – April 2022, as of 22 October 2021)

5.4 m people assisted in October 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.4 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.3 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 25 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• For the second consecutive month, food prices reached new record highs across Syria in October 2021, according to the latest WFP data. With a nine percent increase from September, prices in October marked the highest ever recorded monthly food prices. Food prices are now 15 percent higher than six months ago, and 128 percent higher compared to the same time last year. The increase is mainly attributed to the ongoing fuel shortage countrywide, as well as to the prices of commodities worldwide which have increased by 30 percent compared to last year.

• Food insecurity remained at critical levels in Syria in October, induced by a decade of conflict and the ongoing economic decline compounded by a crippling fuel shortage, unilateral coercive measures on the country and the continued financial crisis in Lebanon, according to the latest WFP data. In October, more than half of households surveyed (52 percent) reported inadequate food consumption.

This is the highest food insecurity level recorded since October 2020 and the second-highest level since January 2019.

• On 16 October, regional officials of WFP, FAO, as well as the UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis and UN Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator issued a joint statement on World Food Day, expressing their concern over the widespread and growing hunger in Syria. They stated that ten years of a devastating crisis, the recent severe economic decay, and COVID-19 have already pushed over 12 million people into food insecurity and that without urgent action, millions of more people living in Syria today are at risk of going hungry.

• WFP resumed in October its field missions to Dar’a governorate, following an almost two-month interruption in field visits to the governorate due to the increase in hostilities. Overall, WFP reaches approximately 450,000 people a month across Dar’a.