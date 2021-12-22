WFP Syria Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

44,697 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.3 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 527.8 m six-month net funding requirement (December 2021 – May 2022, as of 22 November 2021)

5.7 m people assisted in November 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.7 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 24 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley completed a three-day visit to Syria in November, during which he met with vulnerable families receiving WFP food assistance in Aleppo. The Executive Director highlighted that “Conflict, climate change, Covid-19 and now the cost of living are pushing people beyond their limits”. He also shared, “Mothers are telling me that with the upcoming winter they are caught between a rock and a hard place. They either feed their children, and let them freeze, or keep them warm and let them go hungry. They cannot afford both fuel and food.”.

• The economic situation in Syria continued to deteriorate. On 1 November, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection increased the price of subsidised cooking gas cylinders by 116 percent (from SYP 4,500 to SYP 9,700 or from US$ 1.8 to US$ 3.88 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,500/US$).

The decision was taken to balance continued provision of this vital item with control of alternative market prices. Notably, the cost of a domestic gas cylinder to the state is SYP 30,000 (US$ 12), thereby the new price to consumers receives a 68 percent state subsidy.