WFP Syria Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

- 48,300 mt of assistance delivered

- US$ 2.5 m in cash-based transfers

- US$ 308.6 m 6-month net funding requirement

(December 2020 – May 2021, as of 11 December 2020)

- 4.7 m people assisted

(based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.7 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Netsactivities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 30 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• The security situation in north-western Syria remained volatile over the month of November.

Violence and hostilities at the beginning of the month reportedly spurred a limited wave of population displacement from areas along the frontlines of southern Idlib governorate. In response, WFP in November assisted some 19,350 with emergency food assistance through ready-toeat rations in the affected areas. WFP has sufficient stocks of RTEs should the situation deteriorate further.

• In north-eastern Syria, a combination of partial and full lockdown measures was implemented by Kurdish authorities in November, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. This included a partial lockdown in all Kurdish-held areas (including Qamishli city, where WFP’s field office is located). WFP activities in the areas are continuing in accordance with the curfew restrictions, taking all necessary precautions in line with the country office-developed COVID-19 mitigation measures and standard operating procedures.

• According to WFP data released in November, food prices in Syria continued to increase, with the nationwide average price of the WFP standard reference food basket in October reaching SYP 88,138 (approximately USD 70 at the current official exchange rate), a five percent increase from September. Food prices had by the end of October increased by 247 percent year-on-year, and were 22.8 times the five-year pre-crisis average.