26 Dec 2019

WFP Syria Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (379.07 KB)

In Numbers

4.4 m people assisted in November 2019

60,767 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.9 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 75.3 m six-month net funding requirement (January 2019 – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered general food assistance (GFA) for 4.4 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 23 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• Following the start of Turkish military operations in north-eastern Syria in early October, the situation remains tense, with reports of clashes between Kurdish-led and Turkish-backed forces in multiple areas of ArRaqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates. The security situation in Qamishli remains calm, but unpredictable.

• Small scale displacement continued to be reported, with some displacements recorded from Ein Issa town in Ar-Raqqa governorate, as well as sporadic IDP return movement to Ras al-Ayn in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

• In response, WFP continues to dispatch emergency food assistance to north-eastern governorates of Ar-Raqqa and al-Hasekeh, including ready-to-eat parcels and GFA baskets for immediate distribution to the newly displaced population. WFP in November assisted some 145,740 people including new arrivals and families who remain displaced, with emergency food assistance across AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.