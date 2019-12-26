WFP Syria Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

4.4 m people assisted in November 2019

60,767 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.9 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 75.3 m six-month net funding requirement (January 2019 – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered general food assistance (GFA) for 4.4 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 23 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• Following the start of Turkish military operations in north-eastern Syria in early October, the situation remains tense, with reports of clashes between Kurdish-led and Turkish-backed forces in multiple areas of ArRaqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates. The security situation in Qamishli remains calm, but unpredictable.

• Small scale displacement continued to be reported, with some displacements recorded from Ein Issa town in Ar-Raqqa governorate, as well as sporadic IDP return movement to Ras al-Ayn in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

• In response, WFP continues to dispatch emergency food assistance to north-eastern governorates of Ar-Raqqa and al-Hasekeh, including ready-to-eat parcels and GFA baskets for immediate distribution to the newly displaced population. WFP in November assisted some 145,740 people including new arrivals and families who remain displaced, with emergency food assistance across AlHasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates.