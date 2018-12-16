16 Dec 2018

WFP Syria Country Brief, November 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2018
In Numbers

  • 42,474mt of food assistance distributed

  • US$ 1,238,053m cash-based transfers made

  • US$ 116.9m six months (December 2018-May 2019) net funding requirement

  • 3.5 m people assisted in November 2018

Operational Context

The conflict in Syria has entered its eighth year, taking a devastating toll on the lives of the Syrian people. The largest displacement crisis since World War II, some 6.2 million Syrians are internally displaced and 5.6 million are registered as refugees outside of the country.

Soaring food and fuel prices, stagnant salaries, loss of livelihoods and reduced food production have led to widespread food insecurity across the country. There are 6.5 million people unable to meet their food needs and a further 4 million people at risk of food insecurity (Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018). While 2018 has seen a significant change in conflict lines, some 1.5 million people remain in hard-to-reach areas with irregular access, leaving those particularly exposed to food insecurity. Since 2011, WFP has been providing food, nutrition and livelihoods assistance to conflict-affected Syrian families in the country.

WFP has been active in Syria since 1964

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered food assistance for 3.5 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates, 96 percent of the monthly target of 3.6 million people. Of this assistance, 17 percent was delivered through the crossborder operation from Turkey to areas in Idlib, northern Hama, and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• In early November, WFP provided assistance via an interagency convoy to Rukban makeshift settlement in Rural Damascus governorate, delivering enough food rations and wheat flour for over 50,000 people.

• Fighting between government forces and non-state armed groups in southern and eastern Idlib and northern Hama governorates continued in November. Should the situation deteriorate further, WFP stands ready to respond to the needs of 1 million people with strategic stocks of ready-to-eat rations (RTEs), food rations as well as nutrition supplies for 150,000 children that are prepositioned inside Idlib governorate and in hubs inside Syria as well as in Turkey.

• In Aleppo governorate, heavy shelling resulting in approximately 100 injuries in Al Khaldia and Az-Zahraa neighbourhoods was reported on 24 November. The reported use of a chemical agent in this shelling is unconfirmed. As a retaliation, Russia carried out airstrikes in Rashideen and Khan Tuman districts in the western suburbs of Aleppo city and in areas near Idlib governorate. These were the first airstrikes carried out since the Russian-Turkish Idlib buffer zone agreement was signed in mid-September.

• In November, WFP - in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) - completed its emergency response in the Southern Syrian governorates that was initiated in July 2018 following the changes to lines of control. Since July, WFP has provided enough food rations for 535,000 people in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates.

• In late November, WFP and FAO jointly commenced a 6- month response to assist some 14,450 rural families severely affected by drought in Al Hassakeh, Hama, Aleppo, Deir Ezzor and Ar-Raqqa governorates. Through this response, each family will receive 200 kilograms of FAO-provided wheat seeds and a WFP-provided food basket.

