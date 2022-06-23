WFP Syria Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

5.4 m people assisted

in May 2022 (based on dispatches as of 9 June*)

33,296 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 698.4 m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.4 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.37 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 26 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• On 16 May, WFP successfully completed the fourth crossline convoy from Aleppo to WFP’s warehouse in Sarmada, Idlib, north-western Syria. The convoy transported 13,200 dry food rations. The convoy consisted of 14 trucks and proceeded without incident. During the last week of May, WFP distributed these items reaching 36,500 beneficiaries in 54 locations in opposition-controlled areas of north-western Syria.

• WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) released the “Hunger Hotspots” early warnings on acute food insecurity-update covering the June-September 2022 outlook period. The report lists Syria among the hotspots with deteriorating critical conditions and as one of the countries of very high concern: In Syria, a significant number of additional people are at risk of falling into food insecurity in the outlook period, due to the dilapidated economic situation resulting from over a decade of conflict and western sanctions, increasing food prices and expected below-average domestic cereal production.

• In May 2022, the United Nations Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme for Syria (HNAP) conducted the second Population Assessment for 2022. According to the assessment, the current population in Syria stands at 21.1 million as of May 2022. Of these, some 6.7