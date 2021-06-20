WFP Syria Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

46,754 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.3 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 515.2 m six-month net funding requirement (June 2021 – November 2021, as of 22 May 2021)

4.7 m people assisted in May 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.7 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.7 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 28 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• For the first time since August 2019, the nationwide average price of the WFP standard reference food basket in Syria decreased month-on-month, according to the latest WFP data. Food prices decreased by two percent from March to April 2021, reaching 176,471 Syrian pounds (SYP). The decrease is linked to a strengthening of the value of Syrian pound.

• The national average rate of poor and borderline food consumption decreased for the second consecutive month in May, according to the latest WFP mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) data. The monthly decrease in May is believed to be associated with the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr festivities, when households tend to eat more complete and better quality meals and vulnerable families have access to more assistance from charity organizations and the community.

• Despite the slight improvement in households’ food consumption observed in May 2021, high levels of food insecurity persist across Syria: Nearly two out of five interviewed households (37 percent) reported poor or borderline food consumption in May 2021; a 61 percent increase compared to May 2020.

• WFP, working with the Education Sector, is supporting Syrian students from areas outside of government control, as well as from Lebanon, providing food assistance as they arrive to sit for their national exams. As of 30 May, some 3,000 students have arrived at their designated accommodation centres in Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Hama and Rural Damascus where they will stay for the duration of the exam period (30 May and 21 June).

• The pre-positioning exercise ahead of the 10 July expiration of the UN Security Council resolution which authorises the cross-border operation from Turkey to north-western Syria continues. As of the end of May, the pre-positioning of food commodities sufficient for the month of July have been completed, and prepositioning for the month of August is at 54 percent. Pre-positioning for the September is set to commence in early June, with the exercise set to be completed by 30 June.

• In southern Syria, a significant increase in security incidents in Dar’a governorate was reported in late May. As a result of the increased insecurity, and due to the complexities on ground, WFP in May was forced to pause planned dispatches and distributions of food rations to over 70,000 people in western Dar’a governorate for one week. The dispatches and distributions resumed during the first week of June following an evaluation of the situation on the ground.