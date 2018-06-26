WFP Syria Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

The conflict in Syria has entered its eighth year and has taken a devastating toll on the lives of the Syrian people, resulting in the largest displacement crises since World War II.

Soaring food and fuel prices, stagnant salaries, loss of livelihoods and reduced food production have led to widespread food insecurity across the country, with 6.5 million people unable to meet their food needs and a further 4 million people at risk of food insecurity. The most vulnerable people live in hard-to-reach and besieged areas, home to 2.05 million people, all inhabitants are food-insecure, and access to assistance is intermittent.

In response to the alarming situation, WFP has been providing food assistance to the most vulnerable families in the country.

WFP has been active in Syria since 1964.

Operational Updates

- In May, WFP delivered food assistance for 2.82 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates: 20 percent of the food assistance was delivered through the cross-border operations in Jordan and Turkey.

- On 30 May, WFP provided assistance via an inter-agency convoy to the hard-to-reach areas of Talbiseh and surrounding villages in Homs and Tlul-Elhomor in Hama delivering 20,950 food rations sufficient for 104,750 people. In addition, WFP provided nutrition supplies for the treatment of malnutrition in 258 children.

- Following the agreement between the Syrian government and non-state armed groups for people to evacuate from both Homs and southern Damascus to Idleb and Aleppo, WFP is responding through the cross-border operation from Turkey. WFP has provided food rations for about 21,000 people in Idleb and western rural Aleppo, while other Food Security and Livelihood Sector partners are on the ground providing emergency food assistance. WFP pre-positioned approximately 30,000 ready-to-eat (RTE) rations and will continue to track the movement of the displaced population.

- In Eastern Ghouta, WFP and partners continued to cover the needs of all IDPs by providing food assistance in displacement sites in Rural Damascus and areas inside Eastern Ghouta accessible by actors. WFP will transition this population to monthly food rations once other actors can coordinate cooking facilities.

- In response to the population displacement from Afrin, WFP transitioned to its second phase of the response, providing monthly food rations as people gained access to cooking facilities. It is estimated that 22,800 displaced families remain in Tal Rifat, Nubul, Zahra and surrounding villages. WFP provided 13,771 food rations sufficient for almost 70,000 people in addition to the provision of 7,000 daily bread bundles.

- In Aleppo city, WFP provided over 4,100 schoolchildren from eastern rural Aleppo with ready-to-eat rations as a form of food support while they sat their final exams. The ninth and twelfth-grade students come from Menbij, which is classified by the United Nations as a hard-to-reach area.

- In Dar’a governorate, WFP completed a SCOPE (WFP’s beneficiary management platform) registration pilot for livelihoods beneficiaries. More than 2,200 households were enrolled to participate in livelihoods projects, receiving garden kits and technical support.