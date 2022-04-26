WFP Syria Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

36,600 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3.4 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 515.2 m six-month net funding requirement (April 2022 – September 2022)

5.8 m people assisted in March 2022 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.8 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.7 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 26 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• The crisis in Syria marked its eleventh anniversary on 15 March. As the crisis enters its twelfth year, the United Nations Secretary General emphasised that the destruction of basic infrastructure has deepened the economic crisis, pushing humanitarian needs to their highest levels since the conflict began. Millions of internally displaced and refugees live in the most difficult circumstances and struggle to survive.

• The third cross-line convoy to Sarmada city, Idlib governorate was completed on 30 March, with items offloaded at WFP warehouses. The convoy was led by OCHA as part of their OCHA managed inter-agency crossline plans.

• WFP began incorporating mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening as part of its nutrition support to pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) programme to increase early identification and treatment of acute malnutrition. All PLWGs accessing nutrition support distribution centers are screened, and if they are identified to have acute malnutrition, they are referred to the nearby CMAM center for an in-depth analysis and provision of required treatment.

• WFP is also supporting in the implementation of a Nutrition Assessment for School-aged children (6-12 years of age) within public schools. This is the first time this group's nutritional status has ever been assessed, and is critical to understanding their nutritional status and the impact the 11-year long crisis had on the children born during the crisis.