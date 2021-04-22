WFP Syria Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

56,122 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.7 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 466.6 m 6-month net funding requirement (April 2021 – September 2021, as of 26 March 2021)

4.9 m people assisted in March 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.9 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Netsactivities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.8 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 28 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• The economic situation in Syria continued to deteriorate in March. The depreciation of the Syrian pound (SYP) spiralled over the first two weeks of March, spiking at a record low of SYP 4,700/USD 1 on 17 March before stabilizing around SYP 3,700/USD 1 by late March. On 22 March, the Central Bank of Syria adjusted the exchange rate for UN agencies as well as some official imports to SYP 2,500/USD 1. The standard official exchange rate remained at SYP 1,250/USD.

• Severe fuel shortages across the country continued to impact WFP operations in March. In several areas, transportation prices continued to increase significantly, with some WFP cooperating partners reporting delays to WFP operations that require fuel, including food distributions, monitoring, and data collection. Further, in some areas, WFP limited all field missions to critical missions only.

• Data collection for WFP’s Vulnerability Needs Review (VNR) began on 01 March, and by the end of the month, 61,200 interviews had been completed across Aleppo, Damascus, Rural Damascus, Hama, Homs, Lattakia and Tartous governorates. Data collection is expected to start in the remaining governorates in April.