WFP Syria Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

4.7 m people assisted in March 2020 (based on dispatches)

62,487 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3.1 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 238 m six-month net funding requirement (April – September 2020)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP dispatched commodities sufficient for 4.7 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods and Resilience-activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA sufficient for some 4.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 27 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria, sufficient for some 1.2 million people.

• As of 22 March, the UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster reported more than 939,000 people displaced in northwestern Syria since 01 December 2019. In response, WFP assisted 83,100 newly displaced people with ready-to-eat rations in March. In addition, the emergency GFA implementation guidelines enabled WFP to assist 1.8 million people across the north-west with general food assistance in March; for the second consecutive month, a new record for the number of people reached in a single month in north-western Syria.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

• On 22 March, the Syrian Ministry of Health recorded the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Syria.

As of the end of March, ten cases and two deaths had been confirmed.

• In response to the pandemic, and to protect its staff and beneficiaries, WFP Syria put in place several contingency measures, including physical measures at distributions, revised distribution procedures, and postponement of some planned activities. In addition, WFP Syria instituted a work-from-home modality for all non-critical staff in all offices as a COVID-19 contingency measure.