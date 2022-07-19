WFP Syria Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

5.5 m people assisted in June 2022 (based on dispatches)

37,150 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 699.5 m six months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.5 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 27 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• The fifth cross-line convoy to Sarmada city, Idlib governorate was completed on 13 June, with items offloaded at WFP warehouses. The convoy was led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and carried 8,460 WFP-provided dry food rations in addition to non-food items provided by other UN agencies. On 23 June, WFP completed distributions of these items reaching 36,650 beneficiaries, including 1,679 children under two years old in oppositioncontrolled areas of north-western Syria.

• Damascus International Airport closed for two week this month, from 10-23 June, due to damages sustained in several missile strikes in its surroundings. As a result, UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights to and from Damascus airport were suspended, and later resumed on 23 June.

• Since the beginning of 2022, UNHAS has provided transportation to over 2,270 humanitarian community members between Damascus, Qamishli and Aleppo. UNHAS has also enabled humanitarian partners ability to serve over 2 million people in need in Aleppo, AlHasakeh, Deir Ezzor and Ar-Raqqa governorates. UNHAS also transports humanitarian cargo, including life-saving health supplies across Syria

• In June, WFP completed the pre-positioning of three months’ worth of food and nutrition commodities to support 1.40 million beneficiaries per month inside