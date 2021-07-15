WFP Syria Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In June, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.9 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.8 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 28 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

Food prices decreased across Syria for the second consecutive month, according to the latest WFP data released in June, linked to a strengthening and stabilization of the value of the Syrian pound on the informal exchange market. Food prices decreased by five percent from April to May 2021, reaching 167,842 Syrian pounds (SYP). However, despite the slight decrease, food prices in Syria in May remained 69 percent higher than six months earlier and had increased by 197 percent year-on-year.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) first Euphrates Water Crisis & Drought Outlook analysis, Syria currently ranks seventh on a global risk index of 191 countries most at risk of a “humanitarian or natural disaster event that could overwhelm response capacity”, partly due to the ongoing drought which is hindering adequate preparedness measures. Poor precipitation during the 2020/2021 winter season, as well as the months critical for crop development (January-April), have negatively impacted several governorates in the north-east, with Al-Hasakeh governorate typically noted as the breadbasket of the country, particularly affected.

The security situation in north-western Syria deteriorated significantly in June, with a reported uptick in airstrikes and clashes along the frontlines of Idlib governorate. More than 11,600 people reportedly displaced from the Jabal Zawiya-area of Idlib governorate from 10-22 June due to hostilities, according to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster.

WFP had by early July completed the pre-positioning exercise ahead of the 10 July of the UN Security Council resolution which authorises the cross-border operation from Turkey to north-western Syria. Food commodities sufficient for the months of July, August and September are now in place in warehouses inside north-western Syria.