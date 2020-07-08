WFP Syria Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

50,581 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.9 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 269 m six-month net funding requirement (July – December 2020)

4.6 m people assisted in June 2020 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.6 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods and Resilience-activities in Syria.

• WFP provided some 4.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates with GFA. Of this, 26 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria, sufficient for 1.2 million people.

• In north-western Syria, WFP distributed GFA to 1.3 million people with commoditiesd delivered via the Logistics Cluster-facilitated cross-border operation from Turkey. WFP also assisted some 149,200 people with ready-to-eat rations (RTEs).

• WFP in June finalized the pre-positioning of more than two months’ worth of food stocks inside northwestern Syria in anticipation of the 10 July expiry of the Security Council resolution which authorizes the cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance,

• The passenger aircraft chartered by WFP to operate UNHAS flights in Syria (under the new Activity 9 of the WFP Syria Interim Country Strategic Plan, added in March 2020) arrived in Damascus on 26 June.

• UNHAS Syria will operate flights serving the humanitarian community in Syria on the Damascus – Qamishli – Damascus-route, providing passenger transport, evacuation/medevac services, as well as light cargo transport through the Logistics Cluster.