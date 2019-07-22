WFP Syria Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

3.5 m people assisted in June 2019

46,764 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.4 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 178.8 m six-month net funding requirement (August 2019 – January 2020)

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP delivered General Food Assistance (GFA) for 3.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 23 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates. WFP delivered food assistance to some 320,000 people in 69 locations across Syria, defined by the United Nations as hard-to-reach.

• Fighting across north-western Syria continued unabated, with heavy shelling, airstrikes and clashes reported in areas of northern Hama, southern Idlib and western Aleppo governorates. The recent escalation in conflict has so far displaced some 330,000 people, mainly towards northern Idlib and Aleppo governorates. WFP continued its emergency food assistance, providing more than 233,000 people with ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) since 1 May. In June, WFP scaled up the GFA provided across the north-west and targeted 823,000 people, an 18 percent increase from May 2019. Given the growing needs among the population, a further scale-up is planned for July to provide 1,900 kcal per person/day food rations.

• Based on the results of a beneficiary selection tool exercise implemented by WFP to assess the current 823,000 beneficiaries targeted under the GFA programme and to identify additional eligible beneficiaries across the north-west, WFP will increase the target to cover 933,000 beneficiaries in July.

• Should the situation in the north-west deteriorate further, WFP remains ready to respond with strategic stocks of RTEs, food rations as well as nutrition supplies pre-positioned inside Idlib governorate, in other hubs inside Syria, as well as in Turkey.

• WFP and FAO, in cooperation with Syria’s Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform (MAAR), conducted their annual Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) from 9 June to 4 July. The mission assessed the county’s food production levels for the 2018/19 agricultural season and reviewed the food security situation in 10 out of Syria’s 14 governorates. The full CFSAM report will be released in September.

• Across Ar-Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakeh governorates, some 37,000 hectares have been affected by fires. Fires across the country can be attributed to a number of possible causes, including high-temperature levels, deliberate acts, accidental events, or as a result of projectiles or landmines. Preliminary findings form the annual CFSAM, conducted by WFP and FAO, suggest that the recent fires have had little impact on crop production on a national scale; however, the ramifications on the livelihoods of individual farmers could be serious.

• In June, WFP and its partner, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, conducted a joint rapid needs assessment in 12 locations across Dar’a and Quneitra governorates. Following the assessment, WFP will now implement a three-month transitional Emergency Food Assistance programme in the newly accessible areas of Dar’a and Quneitra.

• Since late March, some 15,600 people have left the Rukban settlement and arrived in Homs governorate, 37 percent of the total pre-outflux settlement population of 41,700. WFP, through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, provides assistance through RTEs to all arrivals at the collective shelters.