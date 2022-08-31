WFP Syria Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

5.3 m people assisted

in July 2022 (based on dispatches)

36,976 mt of food assistance distributed US$ 3.9 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 691.7 m six months (August 2022 – January 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In July, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.3 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

WFP distributed GFA to some 5.3 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 25 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

On 12 July, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2642, which permits UN agencies to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian assistance into north-western Syria from Türkiye. The resolution expires on 10 January 2023, and any further extensions would require a separate resolution. WFP reaches 1.37 million people in north- western Syria through this border crossing.

During the first half of 2022, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by 45 percent, according to the latest WFP Syria Market Price Watch Bulletin. The nationwide average reference food basket price reached SYP 318,726 as of June 2022 (USD 113.30 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD). In June 2022, food prices in Syria were 36 percent higher than February 2022 (Pre-Ukraine crisis) and nearly double compared to the same time last year.