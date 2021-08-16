WFP Syria Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

41,213 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 1.8 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 444.8 m six-month net funding requirement (August 2021 – January 2022, as of 27 July 2021)

4.9 m people assisted in July 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.9 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.8 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 28 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• Food prices continued to decrease across Syria for the third consecutive month, according to the latest WFP data, with one percent decrease in June 2021, yet remain 102% higher than 12 months ago. The decrease in food prices in June is primary linked to government’s increased efforts in monitoring market prices and limiting price increases.

• Following a slight improvement in April and May, the food security situation in Syria deteriorated again in June, highlighting a sustained worsening trend in the food security situation across the country, according to the latest WFP data released in July. 43 percent of all households surveyed in June 2021 reported poor or borderline food consumption; a 16 percent increase month-onmonth (from May to June), and 26 percent year-onyear (from June 2020 to June 2021).

• The security situation in Dar’a governorate continued to deteriorate in July. Spurred by the recent increase in hostilities, large displacements from Dar’a al Balad to Dar’a city were witnessed by the end of July. WFP started its emergency response through the distribution of ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) for those displaced by the on-going fighting

• On 09 July, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2585 (2021), authorizing the continued cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance into Syria, through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, for six months, with a potential extension for six more months.

• In July, the UNHCR-led Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) Cluster recorded more than 32,000 displacement movements in north-western Syria, due to insecurity. As of July 2021, there are 1.7 million internally displaced persons in IDP sites in north-western Syria.