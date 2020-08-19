WFP Syria Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

50,985 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.9 m in cash-based transfers made

,US$ 300 m 6-month net funding requirement (August 2020 – January 2021, as of 11 August 2020)

4.6 m people assisted in July 2020 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.6 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods and Resilience-activities in Syria.

• WFP provided some 4.6 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates with GFA. Of this, 30 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria, sufficient for 1.4 million people.

• In July, WFP started piloting the use of cash-based transfers (CBT) as a transfer modality in the GFA programme. Some 6,750 beneficiaries across Damascus and Rural Damascus governorate were supported in July. WFP is planning to increase the number of people targeted under the CBT modality as the trial progresses over the next months.

• As part of the COVID-19 response, WFP continued to include soap alongside GFA rations as well as informational leaflets on hygiene and recreational booklets. WFP also included hygiene items under its CBT programme. These initiatives are done in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

• Furthermore, supporting the national COVID-19 response, WFP in July commenced a six-month institutional feeding project in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), whereby WFP is providing food to vulnerable people in COVID-19 quarantine centres.

• In north-western Syria, WFP distributed GFA to 1.3 million people with commodities delivered via the Logistics Cluster-facilitated cross-border operation from Turkey.

• On 12 July, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2533 (2020), authorizing the continued cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance across the border from Turkey to Syria for one year through the Bab alHawa crossing only. WFP is preparing to enhance the capacity at the still operational Bab al-Hawa transhipment hub. WFP operations in north-western Syria are ongoing,