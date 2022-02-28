WFP Syria Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

41,084 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3.1 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 445 m six-month net funding requirement (February 2022 – July 2022)

5.6 m people assisted in January 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

In January, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.6 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 27 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

The 11 January marked the start of the second six months of UN Security Council Resolution 2585 (2021), authorizing the continued cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance from Turkey into north-western Syria, through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing. Following, two WFP cross-line convoys in late 2021, which provided assistance from inside Syria, WFP successfully completed the second round of food and nutrition assistance on 24 January, reaching some 42,640 people.

Severe winter weather conditions across northwestern Syria continued to impact tens of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) in January. At least 293 displacement sites have been impacted across north-west Syria since 18 January. In response, WFP has, since 1 December 2021, distributed readyto-eat (RTE) rations for winterizations to some 293,400 people in the north-west.

The security situation in Al-Hasakeh governorate significantly deteriorated in January following an attack by the Islamic State of the Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on Ghweiran prison in southern Al-Hasakeh city which allowed scores of prisoners to break out, and led to deadly clashes with Kurdish forces. Up to 45,000 people were displaced from their homes in southern Al-Hasakeh city to safer neighborhoods in the city as a result. In response, WFP distributed food assistance to newly displaced families, reaching some 12,800 people.