Syria

WFP Syria Country Brief, January 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

In Numbers

55,443 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.9 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 375.3 m 6-month net funding requirement (February 2021 – July 2021, as of 15 February 2021)

4.8 m people assisted in January 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

  • In January, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.8 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Netsactivities in Syria.

  • WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.6 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 28 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

  • A record 12.4 million people, 60 percent of the Syrian population, are now food insecure, according to the results of the nationwide food security assessment conducted in late 2020; by far the highest number ever recorded.

  • The number of people food insecure has increased by 4.5 million people in just one year, with the number of people severely food insecure more than doubling.

  • Floods caused by heavy rainfall has severely impacted internally displaced persons’ (IDP) sites in north-western Syria, with thousands of WFP beneficiaries affected. WFP and its cooperating partners are participating in the emergency response through the distribution of ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) to people affected by the floods and had assisted some 8,100 people by end of January, with distributions still ongoing.

  • Tensions between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the cities of Al-Hasakeh and Qamishli (Al-Hasakeh governorate) delayed WFP food assistance for some 200,000 people in January. WFP extended the January cycle for ten days to complete distributions, following the receipt of necessary clearances.

  • Following approvals from the relevant authorities, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service commenced flights on the Damascus-Aleppo-Damascus route in January. Since its start, UNHAS has transported over 800 passengers between Qamishli and Damascus

Related Content