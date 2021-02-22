WFP Syria Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

55,443 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.9 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 375.3 m 6-month net funding requirement (February 2021 – July 2021, as of 15 February 2021)

4.8 m people assisted in January 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

In January, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.8 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Netsactivities in Syria.

WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.6 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 28 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

A record 12.4 million people, 60 percent of the Syrian population, are now food insecure, according to the results of the nationwide food security assessment conducted in late 2020; by far the highest number ever recorded.

The number of people food insecure has increased by 4.5 million people in just one year, with the number of people severely food insecure more than doubling.

Floods caused by heavy rainfall has severely impacted internally displaced persons’ (IDP) sites in north-western Syria, with thousands of WFP beneficiaries affected. WFP and its cooperating partners are participating in the emergency response through the distribution of ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) to people affected by the floods and had assisted some 8,100 people by end of January, with distributions still ongoing.

Tensions between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the cities of Al-Hasakeh and Qamishli (Al-Hasakeh governorate) delayed WFP food assistance for some 200,000 people in January. WFP extended the January cycle for ten days to complete distributions, following the receipt of necessary clearances.