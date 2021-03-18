WFP Syria Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

53,520 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3.1 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 398.5 m 6-month net funding requirement

(March 2021 – August 2021, as of 26 February 2021)

4.7 m people assisted in February 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

In February, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.8 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Nets-activities in Syria.

WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.7 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 29 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

Food prices in Syria continue to rise, according to the latest WFP data released in February. The nationwide average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by eight percent from December to January, reaching a new record high of SYP 121,066. Prices have now increased by 40 percent in just six months (from July 2020), by 222 percent year-on-year, and by 376 percent since October 2019. The increase in food prices is mainly attributed to the continued depreciation of the SYP/USD exchange rate in the informal market as well as the continuing fuel shortages across the country.

WFP Syria is currently conducting a countrywide household-level Vulnerability Needs Review (VNR) exercise to enhance its beneficiary targeting through a better understanding of beneficiary needs, improving the organization’s accountability to affected populations.

By end-February, 1,200 enumerators from WFP’s cooperating partners had been trained on the VNR tool, with trainings still ongoing. Data collection for the VNR exercise started on 01 March and by the end of the VNR exercise, WFP aims to have interviewed more than one million households to update its beneficiary vulnerability database.

A humanitarian worker was killed, and two others injured in an explosion in the Turkish-controlled city of Al-Bab in northern Aleppo governorate on 16 February. In response, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mark Cutts, issued a statement, condemning the attack.