WFP Syria Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

4.3 m people assisted in February 2020 (based on dispatches)

55,644 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.4 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 184 m six-month net funding requirement (March – August 2020)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP dispatched food and nutrition commodities sufficient for an estimated 4.3 million people across its activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched general food assistance (GFA) sufficient for some 3.9 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 15 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• The security situation in north-western Syria continued to deteriorate in February . Some 375,000 people were displaced across northwestern Syria in February, according to the UNHCRled Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster. Children made up the majority of the displaced. In response, WFP reached some 509,000 recently displaced people with ready-to-eat rations. In addition, revised assistance guidelines allowed WFP to reach close to 1.2 million people with general food assistance in February, the highest number of people ever reached in a single month in the north-west.

• In southern, Syria, the security situation remained highly unpredictable, as tensions between progovernment actors and non-state armed groups co continued to escalate, impacting WFP’s direct access to one location in Dar’a city, where plans are underway to rehabilitate a bakery. On 19 February, two Oxfam staff members were killed, and on 29 February clashes erupted between government forces and non-state armed groups in the city of An-Sanamayn; the first clashes since 2018.

• WFP dispatched food assistance sufficient for some 1.3 million people across the southern governorates of Dar’a, Damascus, Rural Damascus, As-Sweida, and Quneitra in February.