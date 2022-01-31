WFP Syria Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

42,088 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.7 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 365.8 m six-month net funding requirement (January – June 2022)

5.6 m people assisted in December 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.6 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.4 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 24 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• On 10 December, the second cross-line WFP convoy successfully proceeded and transported dry food rations sufficient for 43,500 food-insecure people for one month into the Idlib governorate. The convoy also carried non-food items on behalf of WHO,

UNICEF, and UNFPA.

• On 28 December, WFP successfully completed distributions of food and nutrition items mainly composed of commodities previously delivered through cross-line into north-western Syria, reaching some 42,790 people in 53 locations. Under-SecretaryGeneral for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, briefing the Security Council on 20 December, and stated: We continue to fail the Syrian people in what they need, what they deserve, and what they are entitled to in terms of humanitarian assistance and protection. He highlighted increasing needs, continuing problems accessing hard-to-reach areas, and the need for adequate funding to respond. Many families spend on average 50 per cent more on basic items than they earn each month and are forced to rely on credit, loans and help. Griffiths stressed that “humanitarian needs in Syria are greater than they have ever been.” Early recovery is a critical aspect of the humanitarian response.