WFP Syria Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

56,637 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.8 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 365.6 m 6-month net funding requirement (January 2021 – June 2021, as of 08 January 2021)

5 m people assisted in December 2020 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods, Resilience and Social Safety Netsactivities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.7 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 29 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• In light of winterization, WFP is distributing a double ready-to-eat-ration (RTE) for the families in north-western Syria that have been confirmed vulnerable through WFP assessment conducted using the beneficiary selection tool but could not be included in the regular WFP caseload due to funding constraints. The double RTE-distributions commenced in December and will continue for three months. In December, some 18,800 people received RTEs.

• In north-eastern Syria, the Kurdish authorities extended the partial lockdown imposed across all Kurdish-held areas (including Qamishli city, where WFP’s field office is located) until 19 January 2021, due to an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the areas. WFP activities in the areas are continuing normally, taking all necessary precautions in line with the country office-developed COVID-19 mitigation measures and standard operating procedures.

• Food prices continued to increase in November, according to WFP data released in December. The nationwide average price of the WFP standard reference food basket increased by 13 percent from October, reaching SYP 99,243. Food prices had by the end of November increased by 75 percent in six months (since April), and 251 percent year-onyear.