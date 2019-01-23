WFP Syria Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

44,516 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1,464,457m cash-based transfers made

US$ 136.0m six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirement

3.6 m people assisted in DECEMBER 2018

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP delivered food assistance for 3.6 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates, reaching 99 percent of the monthly target of 3.6 million people. Of this assistance, 16 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas in Idlib, northern Hama, and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• On 09 December, the United Nations, including WFP, started a one-off exceptional delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance from Jordan to Syria. A total of 369 trucks are involved in the six-week operation through the Jaber-Nassib border crossing. As of the end of December, a total of 196 trucks had successfully crossed to Jordan and returned, loaded with humanitarian supplies, including 181 trucks carrying WFP food supplies sufficient for 543,000 people.

• Plans have been developed by the United Nations in Syria, including WFP, in preparation for a possible Turkish military operation in northern Syria and the possible humanitarian implications. Preparedness efforts include a mapping of stocks and capacity of humanitarian actors, testing and confirming of alternative supply routes and pre-positioning of humanitarian supplies.

• Anti-ISIL military operations in Hajin sub-district of Deir Ezzor governorate continued in December, forcing civilians to flee the area and settle in nearby IDP camps.

In response, WFP is distributing ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) to all newly displaced families in the camps and stands ready to respond to additional displacements through pre-positioned contingency stocks.

• Violence in the north-western demilitarized zone continued in December, resulting in population displacement from areas of southern Idlib governorate. WFP covered the needs of some 2,500 newly displaced families in Idlib and Aleppo governorates with RTEs. Should the situation deteriorate further, WFP stands ready to respond to the needs of 1 million people for one month with strategic and pre-positioned stocks of RTEs and food rations, as well as nutrition supplies for 150,000 children.

• In late December, flash floods caused by heavy rainfalls destroyed tents, food and non-food items in IDP camps in Aleppo and Idlib governorates. In response, WFP is planning to distribute RTEs to all affected families.