WFP Syria Country Brief, December 2017

Highlights

WFP delivered food assistance for over 3 million people in all 14 governorates in Syria.

WFP took part in two inter-agency convoys carrying food assistance for 60,000 people in several hard-to-reach locations in Homs and Hama governorates.

WFP reached the hard-to-reach area of AlBukamal in south-east Deir Ezzor governorate for the second time since mid-November, delivering wheat flour for 15,000 people.

Operational Updates

In December, WFP delivered food assistance for over 3 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates out of the planned 3.3 million; 19 percent of the food assistance was delivered through the cross-border operations from Jordan and Turkey as well as inter-agency convoys to several hardto-reach areas.

WFP took part in two cross-line inter-agency convoys, delivering food assistance and nutrition supplies for 60,000 people in six hard-to-reach locations in Hama and Homs governorates. In parallel, WFP also provided food assistance for 50,000 people in the hard-to-reach neighbourhood of Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo City and for 6,750 people in the hard-to-reach area of Deir Hafir in eastern rural Aleppo.

WFP also reached the hard-to-reach area of Al-Bukamal in south-east Deir Ezzor governorate for the second time since mid-November, when government forces took control of the city, ending years of ISIL’s control. WFP delivered fortified wheat flour sufficient to meet the needs of 15,000 people as part of a joint-humanitarian convoy, while food rations were provided by other humanitarian actors joining the convoy.

The security situation in north eastern rural Hama deteriorated due to continued fighting between government forces and non-state armed groups as well as between ISIL and non-state armed groups, forcing thousands of people to flee. Since early November, thousands of people sought refuge in central and southern parts of Idleb governorate. In response, WFP has provided food assistance for about 13,000 people, while other humanitarian partners responded to the needs of the remainder of IDPs.

The United Nations conducted a mission to assess the humanitarian situation in Ar-Raqqa City, which was fully captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces in October from ISIL. A large scale demining activity enabled the return of thousands of IDP families. The assessment covered 12 neighbourhoods, where an estimated 6,800 families have recently returned and showed that local markets are functioning. However, food represents one of the most urgent needs and the majority of people do not have access to clean drinking water. WFP stands ready to reach the city with food assistance once the security situation permits.