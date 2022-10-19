WFP Syria Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

5.9 m people assisted in August 2022 (based on dispatches)

33,095 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 739.7 m six months (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In August, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.9 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

WFP distributed GFA to some 5.89 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates including food delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

The sixth cross-line convoy was completed on 4-5 August, going from government held Aleppo city, Aleppo governorate, to opposition controlled Sarmada city in north-western Syria. The convoy carried food rations and nutrition items to enable WFP to reach its monthly target of 43,500 people.

Prices in Syria continued to spike. In August, the Syrian government more than doubled fuel prices, with the cost of a litre of subsidised fuel increased to SYP 2,500 (USD 0.88 at the official exchange rate) from SYP 1,100 previously (USD 0.39 at the official exchange rate). This represents the third time this year that the government has raised the price of fuel.

In July, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket marginally decreased by 2 percent compared to June 2022. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly decline according to the latest WFP data. Despite the recent mild declines, prices in July remain 33 percent higher than February 2022 (start of the Ukraine crisis) and 87 percent higher than the same time last year.

The security situation in southern Syria continued to deteriorate in August. In Dar’a governorate, WFP had to pause its operations twice during August due to increased hostilities. It was also reported that farmers in Dar’a lost access to their lands due to insecurity. This has disrupted agricultural activities during the harvest season which could incur both economic hardship and reduce the availability of food on the local market.