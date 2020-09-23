WFP Syria Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

44,766 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3.2 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 312.4 m 6-month net funding requirement (September 2020 – February 2021, as of 11 September 2020)

4.9 m people assisted in August 2020 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.9 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods and Resilience-activities in Syria.

• WFP provided GFA to 4.8 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 29 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• As part of the Health Sector-led response to COVID-19 in Syria, WFP, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) has to date provided food assistance to 10,800 people in 17 quarantine centres across Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Lattakia, Rural Damascus, and Tartous governorates. Under the COVID-19 Institutional Feeding programme, WFP is providing food assistance to vulnerable Syrians in COVID-19 quarantine centres.

• Following the deaths of eight children in Al-Hol camp (Al-Hasakeh governorate) in August, the United Nations on 24-25 August conducted a multisectoral assessment mission in the camp. WFP participated in the mission with staff from its Nutrition unit, together with staff from UNICEF, UNHCR, UNFPA and WHO. The assessment report is expected to be finalized by the second week of September.

• In north-western Syria, WFP distributed GFA to 1.3 million people with commodities delivered via the Logistics Cluster-facilitated cross-border operation from Turkey.

• Following the passing of UN Security Council Resolution 2533 (2020) on 11 July 2020 and the subsequent closure of the Bab al-Salam border crossing for the cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance to north-western Syria, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster is preparing for the expansion and augmentation of the remaining Bab alHawa border crossing transhipment hub. The expansion will double the physical size of the hub (from 5,000 to 10,000 m2), increasing the surface and office space, while also increasing staff numbers.