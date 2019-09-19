19 Sep 2019

WFP Syria Country Brief, August 2019

Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers

  • 4 m people assisted in August 2019

  • 49,454 mt of food assistance delivered

  • US$ 1.6 m in cash-based transfers made

  • US$ 162.5 m six-month net funding requirement (September 2019 – February 2020)

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP delivered general food assistance (GFA) to 4 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 23 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates.

• Fighting between the Syrian governemt and non-state armed group forces continued in August, with the Syrian government reportedly establishing control over several areas of southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates. The recent surge in hostilities had at the end of August resulted in more than 630,000 displacements since 01 May 2019. The majority of the displaced are heading towards already densely populated areas of northern Idlib governorate.

• In response, WFP provided ready-to-eat rations to some 110,900 newly displaced people across northwestern Syria in August, in addition to 917,000 people reached with GFA.

• WFP maintains strategic stocks pre-positioned inside Idlib governorate, in other hubs inside Syria, as well as in Turkey to respond to any further deterioration of the situation.

• In August, the United Nations in Syria conducted a third inter-agency assessment mission to the Rukban settlement (Rural Damascus governorate). The objective of the mission was to ascertain the number of people remaining in the settlement; register those that expressed a voluntary desire to leave; and collect data on preferred areas of destination, people’s primary concerns as well as key needs.

• A three-month transitional emergency food assistance programme for newly accessible areas of Dar’a and Quneitra governorates commenced in July. So far, WFP has reached some 543,200 people over the first two months of the programme.

