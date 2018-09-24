WFP Syria Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 34,223 mt of food assistance distributed

- US$ 723,521 cash-based transfers made

- US$ 232.9 m six months (Sep 2018 - Feb 2019) net funding requirements, representing 29% of total budget

- 2.9 m people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

The conflict in Syria has entered its eighth year, taking a devastating toll on the lives of the Syrian people. The largest displacement crises since World War II, some 6.2 million Syrians are internally displaced and 5.6 million are registered as refugees outside of the country.

Soaring food and fuel prices, stagnant salaries, loss of livelihoods and reduced food production have led to widespread food insecurity across the country. There are 6.5 million people unable to meet their food needs and a further 4 million people at risk of food insecurity (HNO 2018). While 2018 has seen a significant change in conflict lines, some 1.5 million people remain in hard-to-reach areas with irregular access, leaving those particularly exposed to food insecurity.

Since 2011, WFP has been providing food, nutrition and livelihoods assistance to conflict-affected Syrian families in the country.

WFP has been active in Syria since 1964.

Operational Updates

- In August, WFP delivered food assistance for 2.9 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates, in line with the monthly target of 3 million people. Of these, 19 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey, to areas in Idleb, northern Hama, and western rural Aleppo governorates that are not accessible from inside Syria.

- WFP provided 37,755 people with one-month worth family food rations in Eastern Ghouta: on 8 August, WFP reached 2,755 people in Harasta through regular deliveries. On 9 August, WFP also took part in an inter-agency convoy to Arbin and Zamalka, delivering food rations and wheat flour for 35,000 people, in addition to nutrition supplies for children in response to malnutrition. Conflict in formerly besieged Eastern Ghouta has ceased in mid-April, however humanitarian access remains limited. It is estimated that some 250,000-300,000 people currently live in the area that has seen widespread destruction.

- WFP continued to respond to persistent needs in southern Syria’s As-Sweida, Dar’a and Quneitra governorates following the escalated violence in June and July 2018. Since July, WFP has been able to distribute food assistance for 395,600 people in 38 locations through single and interagency convoys from Damascus, together with its partner Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and a local NGO. Assistance includes family food rations, wheat flour, ready-to-eat (RTE) rations, and nutrition supplies for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition.

- There is high concern about the humanitarian situation and potential consequences of further escalation in Idleb governorate. Inter-agency humanitarian preparedness planning for Idleb and surrounding areas is ongoing. WFP, in coordination with the Food Security Sector, is working between its hubs in Gaziantep/Turkey, in Aleppo, Homs, and Tartous to ensure immediate and sufficient emergency assistance. Overall, WFP has sufficient ready-to-eat (RTE) rations in stock to assist 850,000 people through cross-border and regular deliveries from inside Syria.