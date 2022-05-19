WFP Syria Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

35,267 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3.6 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 595.2 m six-month net funding requirement (May 2022 – October 2022)

5.2 m people assisted in April 2022 (based on dispatches as of 16 May*)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.2 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 5.1 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 27 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• On 5 April, the WFP Syria 2021 Annual Country Report was released. The report provides a complete overview of WFP’s operation in Syria in 2021. Overall, WFP successfully reached 7 million girls, boys, women, and men across its activities in Syria in 2021.

• The economic situation in Syria continues to deteriorate. In April, Syria's central bank has weakened its official exchange rate to 2,814 Syrian pounds per US dollar. The ongoing depreciation of the Syrian pound is a driving factor in increasing the prices of goods in the country, making basic goods increasingly more expensive for the population.

• WFP was forced to reduce the size of food rations in all areas of Syria due to global supply chain disruptions, funding constraints and increasing global food prices. The operation needs to urgently identify new funding to maintain its already reduced levels of assistance.

• On 4 April WFP completed the fourth round of distributions of food and nutrition items, reaching 41,835 cross-line beneficiaries in 51 locations in opposition controlled areas of north-western Syria. The assistance included food rations for families and supplementary nutritious food for children under two years old.