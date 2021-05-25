WFP Syria Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

49,329 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.2 m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 477.2 m six-month net funding requirement (May 2021 – October 2021, as of 22 April 2021)

4.6 m people assisted in April 2021 (based on dispatches)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 4.6 million people across its general food assistance (GFA), school feeding, nutrition, and livelihoods, resilience and social safety nets activities in Syria.

• WFP dispatched GFA to some 4.6 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 25 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria.

• On 15 April, the Central Bank of Syria officially devalued the Syrian pound (SYP) from SYP 1,256 (since July 2020) to SYP 2,512 to the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the informal exchange rate has stabilized somewhat in April at around SYP 3,000/USD 1, after dipping to a record low of SYP 4,700/USD 1 in mid-March. The impact of the currency stabilization on food prices is yet to be seen. WFP continues to monitor market prices across Syria on a monthly basis.

• The ongoing fuel crisis continued to impact WFP’s operations in April. Fuel shortages are hampering transporter trucking capacity, delaying dispatches and forcing WFP to extend the dispatch cycle beyond the calendar month. The increasing transportation costs are affecting beneficiary access to the distribution sites. Other activities that require fuel, such as food distributions, monitoring, and data collection have also been affected.

• In north-eastern Syria, clashes broke out in Qamishli city (Al-Hasakeh governorate) on 20 April between pro-government and Kurdish-led forces, displacing some 15-20,000 people to villages in the rural Qamishli area. An inter-agency rapid assessment was conducted in response, and WFP started emergency food distributions to displaced families through GFA rations and ready-to-eat rations (RTEs).

• In response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Syria in March, the Ministry of Education on 03 April announced the early end of the school year, with the closure of all primary schools and kindergartens as of 05 April. As a result, the in-school components of WFP’s School Feeding activity has been suspended. To ensure assistance continuity, WFP will distribute the remaining commodities to students when they come to collect their end-of-year results.