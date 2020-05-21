WFP Syria Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

5 m people assisted in April 2020 (based on dispatches)

68,650 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 3m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 283m six-months net funding requirement (May – October 2020)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), School Feeding, Nutrition, and Livelihoods and Resilience-activities in Syria.

• WFP provided some 5 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates with GFA.. Of this, 30 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas of Idlib and western rural Aleppo governorates not accessible from inside Syria, sufficient for some 1.5 million people.

• As part of the COVID-19 response, WFP, in collaboration with UNICEF, included soap in the April GFA rations. WFP also provided all its staff and cooperating partners with personal protective equipment, including face masks, hand-sanitizers, gloves, disinfectant, as well as thermometers.

• Food prices continued to rise in April, increasing 16 percent from March. The price of the WFP national average food basket increased by 111 percent yearon-year, reaching the highest levels recorded since the start of the crisis.

• In April, WFP deactivated it’s emergency GFA implementation guidelines (that came into effect in February) in north-western Syria that witnessed significant IDP return movement in April as the 06 March ceasefire held. Furthermore, as population displacement had largely come to a halt, there were no distributions of ready-to-eat rations in northwestern Syria in April.