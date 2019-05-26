WFP Syria Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

3.2m people assisted in April 2019

43,174 mt of food assistance delivered

US$ 2.3m in cash-based transfers made

US$ 114.9m six-month net funding requirement (May – October 2019)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP delivered General Food Assistance (GFA) for 3.2 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. Of this, 21 percent was delivered through the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria, including Idlib, northern Hama, and western rural Aleppo governorates. WFP delivered food assistance to some 261,000 people across 24 locations defined by the United Nations as hard-to-reach.

• Significant fuel shortages across the country over the last half of April caused overnight queues at fuel stations and extensive traffic disruptions. WFP operations were not significantly impacted except for slight delays in monitoring activities and food deliveries in some areas.

• The outflux of people from the Rukban settlement that began in late March accelerated over the month of April, with 7,660 people having left the settlement as of 30 April out of the original settlement population of 41,700. Most of the people leaving the settlement are heading for Homs governorate, where they are hosted in collective shelters before voluntarily moving on to their areas of origin, to shelter with family, or to other areas. WFP, through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) cooperating partners, provides assistance through ready-to-eat rations (RTEs) to all arrivals from the settlement in the collective shelters.

• Following the announcement by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of the capture of the last ISIL-held areas of Deir Ezzor governorate in late March and the end of the anti-ISIL military operation there, the influx of displaced people to Al-Hole camp has decreased significantly. Only 380 people arrived at the camp in April, and the total camp population now stands at 73,500 people as of the end of April.

• The security situation across north-western Syria deteriorated in April, with heavy shelling and airstrikes reported over the month of April in areas of southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates. More than 150,000 people were reportedly displaced across the north-west since violence significantly increased in February 2019. WFP covers the needs of the newly displaced people with RTEs.

• Should the situation in the north-west deteriorate further, WFP stands ready to respond with strategic stocks of RTEs, food rations as well as nutrition supplies prepositioned inside Idlib governorate, in hubs inside Syria and in Turkey.

• Heavy rains battered northern Syria over the first half of April causing floods in IDP communities in rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib governorates. Tents in IDP sites in the affected districts were reportedly destroyed and many people were displaced as a result. WFP responded with RTEs.