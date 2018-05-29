29 May 2018

WFP Syria Country Brief, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Operational Updates

  • In April, WFP delivered food assistance for 2.74 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates: 26 percent of the food assistance was delivered through the cross-border operations in Jordan and Turkey. Access trends in April continued the negative trends seen so far in 2018; no cross-line inter-agency convoy reached any of the hardto-reach or besieged areas during the month.

  • Following events in Eastern Ghouta, the United Nations revised the number of people in need living in besieged and hard-to-reach areas to 2.05 million, this includes 11,100 people in three besieged locations (3,000 in Yarmouk; 8,100 in Foua and Kafraya). This is a 13 percent decrease compared to February estimates.

  • Following the agreements to have members of armed opposition groups and their families leave for northern parts of Syria, the situation in Eastern Ghouta remained difficult. WFP and partners continued to cover the needs of all evacuees providing food assistance in displacement sites in Rural Damascus, areas inside Eastern Ghouta accessible by actors, as well as the recent arrivals in Idleb and Aleppo governorates through cross-border Turkey.

  • For the first time since 2014, WFP began land deliveries of food rations and wheat flour to Deir Ezzor governorate, where 14,700 food rations, sufficient for 73,500 people, were distributed in northern and eastern rural areas of Deir Ezzor.

  • WFP has delivered food rations, wheat flour and nutrition supplies to Ar-Raqqa City for the first time since 2014. By the end of the month, WFP distributed 6,000 food rations, sufficient for 30,000 people. The overall monthly allocation for the governorate is 30,000 food rations in support of 150,000 people.

  • In April, government forces launched a military operation in the south of Damascus city. The affected areas are comprised of several neighbourhoods including the ISIL controlled Yarmouk and Hajar Aswad, as well as Yalda, Babila and Beit Sehm, which are controlled by non-state armed groups. In anticipation of evacuees arriving from southern Damascus, WFP prepositioned ready-to-eat (RTE) rations in Aleppo and Idleb through the crossborder operation from Turkey.

  • In response to the population displacement from Afrin, WFP assistance continued during the month. By end April, WFP provided 32,665 RTE rations, 5,000 food rations, nutrition supplies, milk, and daily fresh bread bundles through regular, cross-border and cross-line deliveries to areas close to Afrin, in Aleppo city, and rural areas of Aleppo governorate.

