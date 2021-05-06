Syria + 5 more
WFP Regional Syrian Refugee Crisis Overview, March 2021
Attachments
Highlights:
- 5th Brussels Conference “Supporting the future of Syria and the region”: On 29-30 March 2021, the international community pledged a total of USD 6.4 billion - USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and USD 2 billion in 2022 & beyond – to support Syria and neighbouring countries hosting the largest Syrian refugee population. While WFP assisted more than 1.8 million Syrian refugees in March, it needs USD 369 million over the next six months to continue its support to the refugees in neighboring countries. Expected funding shortfalls might force WFP to reduce food rations or prioritise the most vulnerable only.