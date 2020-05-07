WFP Regional Syria Refugee Crisis Overview, March 2020

Highlights

• 3.8 million Syrian refugees, non-Syrian refugees and host community were assisted by WFP in March 2020.

• On 25 March the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for COVID-19 was launched.

• The Global HRP identifies the most affected and vulnerable population groups in priority countries, including the countries implementing the Syrian Regional Refugee Response Plan.

Situation Updates As of 31 March, the sub-region registered 15,672 cases of COVID-19 with 327 fatalities (https://www.worldometers.info/ coronavirus/), although cases may be underreported.