WFP Regional Syria Refugee Crisis Overview, January 2020

Highlights

• 3.4 million Syrian refugees, non-Syrian refugees and host community beneficiaries were assisted by WFP in January 2020.

• The 2020 - 2021 Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) brings together over 270 partners in a unified approach to successfully channel over US$ 14 billion in funding. It informs programming, advocacy and policy development, ensures alignment with national priorities and social cohesion, and strengthens the HumanitarianDevelopment-Peace Nexus.

Situation Updates

In Lebanon, the newly appointed Government was met with frustrations from protestors due to increasing economic and social instability. Also in Iraq, protests against persistent corruption and lack of employment opportunities continued. Despite this, WFP operations continued.