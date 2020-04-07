WFP Regional Syria Refugee Crisis Overview, February 2020

Highlights

• 3.5 million Syrian refugees, non-Syrian refugees and host community were assisted by WFP in February 2020.

• WFP established a regional Covid-19 Coordination Cell, a cross-functional taskforce to assess the impact of Covid-19 in the region and coordinate preparedness and response measures in support of staff wellness, business continuity, and WFP operations.

Situation Updates

After an airstrike on the 27 February in Syria’s Idlib province killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers, Ankara indicated it would no longer block the refugees’ passage to Europe, and hundreds of refugees (including Syrians) and migrants have attempted to cross the border.