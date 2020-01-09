WFP Regional Syria Refugee Crisis Overview #03, October 2019

Highlights

• 3.7 million Syrian refugees, non-Syrian refugees and host community assisted by WFP in October 2019.

• US$ 5.7 billion injected into local economies through WFP’s cash-based transfers, local food procurement and other expenditures since 2012.

Situation Updates

Since the beginning of anti-government protest in Lebanon on 18 October, WFP has been closely monitoring the provision of banking services as well as market functionality and prices through its retail network to ensure assistance reaches beneficiaries.

In Iraq, since countrywide protests began on 01 October, WFP is evaluating additional methods to provide assistance in a dynamic context, including ad-hoc food assistance delivery to people affected. Turkish military operations in north eastern Syria that began on 9 October have led to the displacement of 13,000 people from Syria to Duhok in Iraq.

WFP Response

In the context of the ‘One Refugee Policy’, WFP Egypt supported refugees from different nationalities through food assistance, livelihood trainings and nutrition support to pregnant and nursing women. In Jordan, WFP launched the Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) platform together with the Jordanian government, partnering countries, UN agencies, and NGOs to bring together data from a wide range of organizations and institutions. The ICA will promote strong evidence-based programme design in resilience building, disaster risk reduction, and social protection.