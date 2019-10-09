WFP Regional Syria Refugee Crisis Overview #01, August 2019

Highlights

3.3 million Syrian refugees and host community members assisted in total in August 2019.

• WFP started to extend its support to refugees of other nationalities in some of the countries responding to the regional Syria refugee crisis.

• In Egypt, WFP targeted refugees of seven different nationalities to be assisted with e-vouchers as part of the “One Refugee Policy”, while in Jordan and Lebanon non-Syrian refugees received unrestricted cash assistance redeemable at ATMs, contracted shops or both, and cash transfers respectively.

Situation Updates